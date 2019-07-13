Rangers' frustrated Chavez offers glasses to ump

After getting the final out in the second, Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez takes off his glasses and shows them to umpire Rob Drake. (0:17)

For a baseball fan to shout the suggestion that an umpire needs glasses is nothing new. For a pitcher to actually offer an umpire his glasses, however ...

Texas Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez did just that against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Frustrated with the strike zone, Chavez removed his glasses and offered them to plate umpire Rob Drake as he walked off the mound at the end of the second inning.

"I thought he needed them," Chavez told reporters. "I don't think it was his prescription, though. He needed to be a little bit better."

It was unclear if Drake saw Chavez's offer.

Chavez gave up six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of the Rangers' 9-8 victory, including a home run by the Astros' Yuli Gurriel after a walk to Yordan Alvarez that Chavez thought were blown calls by Drake.

"Both sinkers in," Chavez told reporters when asked which pitches Drake missed during the Alvarez at-bat. "The one down, the one up. I mean, what do you want? Up or down? And you give a four-seam in twice? One at the beginning, one at the end? I mean, where are we hung up here? One's coming back, one's got movement. The other ones are straight. Something's got to be said. It's been going on way too long.

"I felt one was close, and if I feel it's close, with the control and the command that I have on both sides of the plate, I feel like I can warrant a question. And then if you do it a couple times, I mean, then we're gonna have a problem a little bit."