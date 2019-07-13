Pirates' Cervelli: Never said I don't want to catch

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli denies he wants to stop playing the position, saying Saturday it "was a misunderstanding."

Last Sunday, Cervelli was quoted as telling DKPittsburghSports.com "that's enough" after suffering his sixth documented concussion in the major leagues.

"This time is different," Cervelli was quoted as saying. "I can't live like this."

On Saturday, however, Cervelli said he was misquoted and that he "never had an official interview."

"I never said that I don't want to catch," Cervelli told reporters Saturday after saying the same in an Instagram post on Friday night. "That was a misunderstanding. It never came from my mouth."

Cervelli, 33, has been getting work at third base and other infield positions after being cleared to resume baseball activity.

"There's a lot of people asking me and telling me, 'Hey, this is a tough decision.' I said, 'No, no, no. Hold on. I have a goal here.'" Cervelli said Saturday. "I want to be normal. I want to recover.

"I've been working everywhere. I'm doing everything," Cervelli said. "They need a mascot, I'll be the mascot. I just want to be up there. The past week watching the games, the adrenaline has come back. It's hard for me. I want to be able to contribute to a team and win."

In his 12th major league season, Cervelli has started 10 games at first base during his career and appeared in 13 games at the position in all. He also has played at third base (four games) and at second (two games) in the majors. He has started 613 games at catcher during his career.

A career .269 hitter, Cervelli is hitting .193 with a home run and five RBIs in 34 games this season.

"We have to be open to the fact that maybe third base or first base or right field or a bat off the bench or maybe he becomes a regular somewhere at each of those (positions)," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington told reporters last Sunday.