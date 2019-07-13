RHP Giles' hurt elbow potentially due to massage

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles was unavailable for Saturday's game against the New York Yankees because of nerve inflammation in his right elbow that potentially stemmed from a massage he had over the All-Star break, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

A possible trade target, Giles missed 10 days in June with a mild case of elbow inflammation, but Montoyo noted that this new case was unrelated to his previous one.

Giles is considered day-to-day and is not scheduled for tests.

"Nothing serious," Giles told reporters after Saturday's 2-1 win over the Yankees, according to the Toronto Star. "Just a little fatigue. I got some work done during the All-Star break. A little sore from it still, so we're being cautious with it. Just a little irritated. I'm day-by-day right now and hopefully I'll be back on the mound tomorrow."

Daniel Hudson closed out the Jays' win Saturday in Giles' place.

Giles has 13 saves and a 1.45 ERA in 31 appearances this season.

Giles' would not be the first massage-related injury MLB has seen this year. In May, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said he suffered a fractured rib during a massage at his home.

