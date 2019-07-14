Kepler homers in 5 straight at-bats vs. Bauer

Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver crush solo home runs as the Twins beat the Indians 5-3. (0:41)

CLEVELAND -- Max Kepler has Trevor Bauer's number.

Kepler connected for home runs his first two times up Saturday night against Cleveland's hard-throwing starter, giving the Minnesota outfielder five homers in his past five at-bats against the right-hander.

Kepler homered three times off Bauer in Minnesota's win on June 6, while also drawing a walk.

He made it four homers in four straight at-bats with a leadoff shot Saturday night, then connected in the second inning, one batter after rookie Jake Cave homered off Bauer.

Bauer finally got the best of Kepler in the fourth, striking him out, but only after Kepler hit a deep foul ball into the upper deck in right.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Kepler matched the longest streak in the expansion era for homers in consecutive at-bats against one pitcher. Carlos Delgado did it against Jorge Sosa (2003-04), and Frank Howard connected against Bob Hendley (1963-64).

Kepler has 13 career homers against the Indians, including 11 at Progressive Field.

He also had a three-homer game in Cleveland as a rookie in 2016.

Saturday marked Kepler's fourth multihomer game of the season, matching his total from the previous three seasons.

Kepler's five home runs vs. Bauer are his most against any pitcher in his career, and the most by a batter against Bauer in the pitcher's career.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.