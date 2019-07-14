Angels 'playing it safe' with Trout's sore calf

Mike Trout takes just one at-bat before leaving the game in the third inning because of tightness in his right calf. (0:17)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A tight right calf forced Mike Trout to exit Sunday's game early, but the Los Angeles Angels' star center fielder doesn't anticipate missing much more time, if any.

"I don't think it's a big deal," Trout said after a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners, which capped a three-game sweep in the Angels' first home series since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Trout experienced soreness in his calf early in the game and was removed to begin the third inning. He lobbied to remain in the game, but the team instead opted to exercise caution with its best player.

Trout, 27, will undergo an MRI on Monday, but Angels manager Brad Ausmus said "we don't think it's a long-term thing."

Trout is batting .305/.455/.666, putting him on a pace to capture his third MVP trophy, and is 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.

"They're just playing it safe," said Trout, who left open the possibility of playing in Monday's game against the visiting Houston Astros. "Calves can be tough. You don't want it to get worse."