        <
        >

          Angels' Trout exits early due to calf tightness

          play
          Trout HR lands in the Angels' bullpen (0:26)

          Mike Trout hits a two-run home run to left field that lands in the Angels' bullpen, giving Los Angeles a 5-0 lead. (0:26)

          6:46 PM ET
          • Alden GonzalezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2016 to cover the Los Angeles Rams
            • Previously covered the Angels for MLB.com
            Follow on Twitter

          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was removed from Sunday's game after two innings because of tightness in his right calf.

          The team said he is day-to-day.

          Trout, putting together another MVP-caliber season, was replaced in center field by Kole Calhoun to begin the third inning against the Seattle Mariners, a move that prompted Andrelton Simmons to check into the game at shortstop and David Fletcher to settle into right field.

          Trout is batting .305/.455/.666 for the season and is 12-for-32 with eight home runs since July 1.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices