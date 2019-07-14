Angels' Trout exits early due to calf tightness

Mike Trout hits a two-run home run to left field that lands in the Angels' bullpen, giving Los Angeles a 5-0 lead. (0:26)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was removed from Sunday's game after two innings because of tightness in his right calf.

The team said he is day-to-day.

Trout, putting together another MVP-caliber season, was replaced in center field by Kole Calhoun to begin the third inning against the Seattle Mariners, a move that prompted Andrelton Simmons to check into the game at shortstop and David Fletcher to settle into right field.

Trout is batting .305/.455/.666 for the season and is 12-for-32 with eight home runs since July 1.