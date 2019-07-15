Tigers calling up Rosenthal despite struggles

The Detroit Tigers selected the contract of right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal on Monday despite his struggles at Triple-A since signing with the team following his release by the Washington Nationals.

He had a 10.13 ERA in six appearances for Triple-A Toledo since signing a minor league contract with the Tigers, allowing eight hits (two homers) and six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out nine and walked six.

He had a 22.74 ERA in 6 1/3 innings over 12 appearances for the Nationals before he was released late last month.

Rosenthal, 29, had rejoined the Nationals in June after starting the season with a 36.00 ERA in seven games -- not recording an out over his first four appearances -- and agreeing to go to extended spring training.

In his first four appearances for the Nats, Rosenthal had an infinite ERA, did not record an out and became the first pitcher since 2002 to allow his first 10 batters faced of the season to all reach base.

An All-Star in 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed all of the 2018 season.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.