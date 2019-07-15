Dodgers' Taylor (broken forearm) on 10-day IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a left forearm fracture.
The move came one day after Taylor exited against the Boston Red Sox after getting hit near his left wrist by a Heath Hembree fastball in the 11th inning.
X-rays taken after the game were negative, but Taylor had a second examination on Monday that revealed the break.
Taylor is batting .261 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 90 games this season.
In a separate move, the Dodgers recalled outfielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.