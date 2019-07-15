Red Sox designate INF Nunez for assignment

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have designated infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment, likely ending his tenure with the team he helped win the World Series last year.

Nunez was batting .228 in 60 games with Boston this season, his third with the organization. Last year, he hit .265 with 10 homers in 127 games, and also hit a three-run pinch-homer to help the Red Sox win Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also Monday, right-hander Ryan Weber and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, and righty Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket.