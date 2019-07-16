Trout day-to-day after MRI shows calf strain

Mike Trout takes just one at-bat before leaving the game in the third inning because of tightness in his right calf. (0:17)

An MRI on Monday revealed that outfielder Mike Trout has a small strain in his right calf, and the Los Angeles Angels said their All-Star remains day-to-day.

Trout experienced soreness in his calf early in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners, and he was removed to begin the third inning. He lobbied to remain in the game, but the team opted to exercise caution.

"I don't think it's a big deal," Trout said Sunday. He remained out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros.

Trout is batting .305/.455/.666, putting him on a pace to capture his third MVP trophy. He's 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.