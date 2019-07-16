Cubs acquire catcher Maldonado from Royals

The Chicago Cubs acquired catcher Martin Maldonado for left-hander Mike Montgomery, the reliever who secured the last out in the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship season.

The Cubs announced the deal Monday night.

Maldonado, a defensive-minded 32-year-old catcher, should be an immediate replacement for All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who hit the injured list Monday with a strain in the arch of his right foot. While Contreras isn't expected to miss a significant amount of time, Maldonado serves as a solid insurance policy.

He has been one of the best defensive catchers in baseball this season and was traded last July, too, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Houston Astros. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million with Kansas City and started in place of Salvador Perez, who's out for the year with Tommy John surgery.

Once Contreras returns, Maldonado will serve as a backup. The move could free the Cubs to use backup catcher Victor Caratini in more of a utility role to get him more plate appearances.

Montgomery, 30, was on the mound when Kris Bryant threw the ball to Anthony Rizzo to secure the final out of the 2016 season. It was his first career save and the highlight of his Cubs tenure, which started that season.

Drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2008 draft, Montgomery was a top prospect before being dealt in a deal that netted Kansas City James Shields and Wade Davis. He was dealt soon thereafter to Seattle and arrived in Chicago a year later in 2016. Montgomery has vacillated between the starting rotation and a relief role, though he prefers to start and is likely to do so in Kansas City.

He has struggled this season, posting a 5.67 ERA in 20 relief appearances and seeing his peripheral numbers suffer as well. The Cubs have been trying to deal him for months, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Montgomery does come with two additional seasons of club control, which made him attractive to Kansas City, while Maldonado will be a free agent after this season.