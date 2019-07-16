Blue Jays cut loose well-traveled Edwin Jackson

Right-hander Edwin Jackson, who has pitched for a record 14 major league teams, was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

He finished his stint with the Blue Jays with a 1-5 record and an 11.12 ERA this season.

Jackson, 35, was acquired from Oakland in May. His major league career spans 17 seasons.

Jackson was an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2009, won a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 and pitched a no-hitter with the Chicago White Sox on June 25, 2010.

Edwin Jackson has pitched for more teams than any player in MLB history. AP Photo/Ben Margot

He has a lifetime record of 105-128 with a 4.70 ERA in 402 games. Jackson made his big league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003 and also pitched for Tampa Bay, Arizona, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami, Baltimore and Oakland. He was 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for the Athletics last season, when he tied Octavio Dotel's record of playing for 13 teams.

To fill Jackson's spot on the roster, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jacob Waguespack.