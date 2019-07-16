Braves place lefty Fried on IL with finger blister

The Atlanta Braves placed left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a blister on his left index finger.

Fried, who is 10-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 19 starts this season, developed the blister in his start on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fried, 25, pitched five scoreless innings to secure the win in the Braves' 4-2 victory, allowing three hits and striking out five in 78 pitches. Manager Brian Snitker said he removed him because of the blister that formed on his index finger.

"I thought it was smart not trying to pitch through it,'' Snitker said. "It was pretty significant. If he hadn't have said anything and kept pitching, it probably would have torn open.''

Bryse Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will start Tuesday night's game against the Brewers. The 21-year-old right-hander has made three starts for the Braves in the majors this season and is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA.

The National League East-leading Braves (58-37) enter Tuesday's game with a 7.5-game lead in the division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.