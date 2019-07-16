Indians option scuffling Bradley back to Triple-A

CLEVELAND -- The Indians have optioned first baseman Bobby Bradley to Triple-A Columbus and recalled right-hander Zach Plesac to start Tuesday night against Detroit.

Bradley, who was called up on June 22, batted .178 with one home run and struck out 20 times in 45 at-bats in 15 games. He was leading the International League with 24 home runs when he joined Cleveland.

The left-handed hitter was selected in the third round of the 2014 draft and has put up big power numbers at every level of the minor leagues.

Plesac is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland. He was sent down before the All-Star break and made one start with Columbus. The right-hander began the season with Double-A Akron and was called up in May.