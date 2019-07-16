        <
        >

          Carpenter again to IL after fouling ball off foot

          5:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The St. Louis Cardinals have again placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list, it was announced Tuesday.

          This time, Carpenter has a contusion after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot in the seventh inning of Monday's 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

          The move comes just days after Carpenter had rejoined St. Louis after the All-Star break. He had been sidelined since June 29 with a lower back strain.

          Carpenter is batting .215 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs this season.

          In the corresponding roster move, the Cards recalled rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Triple-A Memphis.

