Trout (calf strain) out of lineup vs. Astros again

Mike Trout remained out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup Tuesday night against the Houston Astros as he continues to deal with a small strain in his right calf.

An MRI Monday revealed the strain, and the Angels have listed the superstar as day-to-day.

This is the second straight full game Trout has missed after he was removed to begin the third inning of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. He missed Monday's 9-6 win over the Astros.

"I don't think it's a big deal," Trout said Sunday.

The 27-year-old is batting .305/.455/.666, and a post-All-Star break surge has put him on a pace to compete for his third MVP trophy. He's 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.

Brian Goodwin got the start in center field for the Angels on Tuesday.