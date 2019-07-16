        <
          Trout (calf strain) out of lineup vs. Astros again

          7:21 PM ET
          ESPN

          Mike Trout remained out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup Tuesday night against the Houston Astros as he continues to deal with a small strain in his right calf.

          An MRI Monday revealed the strain, and the Angels have listed the superstar as day-to-day.

          This is the second straight full game Trout has missed after he was removed to begin the third inning of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. He missed Monday's 9-6 win over the Astros.

          "I don't think it's a big deal," Trout said Sunday.

          The 27-year-old is batting .305/.455/.666, and a post-All-Star break surge has put him on a pace to compete for his third MVP trophy. He's 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.

          Brian Goodwin got the start in center field for the Angels on Tuesday.

