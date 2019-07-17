ChiSox's Jimenez, Royals' Mondesi hurt in KC win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The White Sox's Eloy Jimenez will likely be headed to the injured list, manager Rick Renteria said, after leaving Tuesday's game at Kansas City following a collision in the outfield.

Jimenez was taken out of the game after colliding with center fielder Charlie Tilson while chasing a long fly ball off the bat of Whit Merrifield in the first inning of the Royals' 11-0 win.

As Tilson made the catch, he tangled with Jimenez, who fell to the ground near the left-center-field wall.

After being examined, Jimenez walked off the field holding his right arm.

The White Sox said Jimenez left the game because of right elbow soreness and will be reevaluated in Chicago.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi also left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning after diving on the warning track in a failed attempt to catch a pop foul by Yolmer Sanchez.

Mondesi was led off the field with head trainer Nick Kenney holding his left arm. The team said Mondesi has a left shoulder injury and will undergo an MRI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.