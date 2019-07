The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain.

Bruce left Tuesday night's game against the Dodgers with the injury.

Acquired from the Mariners in June after Andrew McCutchen went down with a season-ending ACL injury, Bruce is hitting .256 and slugging .564 with the Phils, with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Outfielder Nick Williams was recalled from Triple-A to take Bruce's spot on the roster.