White Sox's Jimenez to IL after outfield collision

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a bruised right ulnar nerve after leaving Tuesday's game at Kansas City following a collision in the outfield.

Jimenez was taken out of the game after colliding with center fielder Charlie Tilson while chasing a long fly ball off the bat of Whit Merrifield in the first inning of the Royals' 11-0 win.

As Tilson made the catch, he tangled with Jimenez, who fell to the ground near the left-center-field wall.

After being examined, Jimenez walked off the field holding his right arm.

Jimenez leads all American League rookies with 17 home runs this season and is hitting .244 with 39 RBIs.

In other moves Wednesday, the White Sox recalled infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted pitcher Juan Minaya there in his place.

Goins, 31, was hitting .322 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs in 83 games for Charlotte this season.

