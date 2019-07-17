Royals put Mondesi on IL with shoulder injury

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left-shoulder subluxation after leaving Tuesday night's game.

Mondesi left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning after diving on the warning track in a failed attempt to catch a pop foul by the Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez.

Mondesi was led off the field with head trainer Nick Kenney holding his left arm.

Infielder Humberto Arteaga was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The Royals also added left-hander Mike Montgomery, acquired in the trade that sent catcher Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs this week, to the active roster. Right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.

