A's Chapman (ankle) leaves Wednesday's game

Oakland Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman left Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners with what the team called left ankle soreness.

Chapman, who homered and had five RBIs in Oakland's 9-2 win over Seattle on Tuesday, appeared to hurt himself after fouling back-to-back balls off his left lower leg during the bottom of the first inning.

He was replaced at third base in the top of the second by Chad Pinder, who started the game in left field, and in the batting order by Robbie Grossman.

Chapman has 22 home runs and 59 RBIs on the season, building on a 2018 season in which he hit 24 homers, won a Gold Glove and finished seventh in AL MVP voting.