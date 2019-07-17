Phils' Neris banned 3 games for hitting Freese

Hector Neris plunks David Freese in the ninth inning to earn an ejection. Gabe Kapler voices his frustration to the umpire and is tossed as well. (0:39)

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies closer Hector Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman David Freese.

Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspension and fine Wednesday, a day after the incident in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 9-8 home victory.

Neris had just given up a three-run homer to Dodgers rookie Matt Beaty. On the next pitch, Neris hit Freese in the back with a 95 mph fastball.

Neris, who said hitting Freese was not intentional, was ejected. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler went out to argue Neris' case and got tossed as well.

Neris will appeal his suspension, so he is available to pitch Wednesday night. He has converted 17 of 21 save opportunities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.