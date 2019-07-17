Trout out of Angels' lineup again due to calf

Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout was out of the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday night against the Houston Astros due to a calf injury.

An MRI performed on Monday revealed a small strain in his right calf, and the Angels have listed the superstar as day-to-day.

The 27-year-old is batting .305/.455/.666, on a pace to compete for his third MVP trophy. He's 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.

Brian Goodwin got the start in center field for the Angels again.