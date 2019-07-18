Dodgers fuming after Phils' Neris curses them out

Dave Roberts says his team was not pleased when Phillies closer Hector Neris looked into the Dodgers' dugout and taunted them. (0:21)

The Dodgers are irate with Philadelphia Phillies reliever Hector Neris, who celebrated his save against them Thursday with a fist pump and then a staredown into the Los Angeles dugout.

"Neris got the save and looked right into our dugout and screamed as loud as he could, 'F--- you!,'" first baseman Max Muncy told reporters after the game.

The Dodgers stayed in the dugout watching Neris. On the broadcast, it appeared that catcher Russell Martin shouted to the pitcher that they meet somewhere.

"I think we played this series the right way, played it straight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "To look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it's unacceptable. Look in your own dugout."

Neris had given up a solo homer to center fielder Alex Verdugo and ended the game with a long fly ball out by third baseman Justin Turner, securing a 7-6 win and a split in the four-game series.

Neris is facing a three-game suspension for throwing at Dodgers first baseman David Freese on Tuesday after giving up a three-run homer. He is playing until his appeal is heard.

He told reporters that Thursday's celebration was "just emotions."

"It's a great win for my team and just I let my emotion get out," he said.

Muncy thought there was more to it than that.

"He's blown about eight saves against us over the last two years," Muncy said. "I guess he was finally excited he got one. Whatever."

Neris has a loss and a blown save in three appearances against the Dodgers this year. He has allowed three home runs, four hits, one walk and has struck out two batters. Last season, in one appearance, he allowed three hits and a run in a third of an inning.