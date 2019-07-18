Trout returns to Angels lineup after 3 games out

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is back in the lineup after missing three games because of a calf injury.

Trout is batting second as the designated hitter for the final game of the series with the Houston Astros.

Trout left Sunday's 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners after the second inning. An MRI performed Monday had revealed a small strain in Trout's right calf.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday that Trout would be evaluated again before playing.

"Hopefully he'll be able to go [Thursday] full bore," Ausmus said.

The 27-year-old is batting .305/.455/.666, on a pace to compete for his third MVP trophy. He's 12-for-32 with eight home runs in nine games this month.