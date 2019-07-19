'Savage' tirade gets Boone 1-game suspension

Brett Gardner gets rung up on strikes and heads to the dugout to release his frustrations with some lumber, leading to Aaron Boone promptly getting ejected. (0:31)

Aaron Boone's "savage" rant has netted him a one-game suspension.

The New York Yankees manager was disciplined a day after being ejected from Thursday's 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone was also fined an undisclosed amount for "inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire" during a tirade in which he called his own players "f---ing savages" and told umpire Brennan Miller "tighten it up right now, OK?" Boone was ejected for his outburst.

Boone, along with players Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu, were upset with some of Miller's strike calls.

Boone will miss the opener of the Yankees' home series against the Colorado Rockies.

His rant was met with raves from his players, with slugger Luke Voit saying Thursday, "Not a lot of coaches I think would back it up and use that type of word, but I think we appreciate it -- and we are a bunch of savages."