Phillies to sign LHP Smyly pending physical

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a deal with left-hander Drew Smyly pending a physical, manager Gabe Kapler confirmed to reporters Friday.

If it goes through, the 30-year-old Smyly would move into the starting rotation and pitch Sunday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Kapler said.

The Phillies do not have a left-hander in their rotation.

Smyly had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and didn't pitch in 2018. He started this season with the Texas Rangers and compiled a 1-5 record and a 8.42 ERA, giving up 19 home runs in 51 1/3 innings. He was released on June 25.

Milwaukee signed Smyly to a minor league deal July 1, and in 12 2/3 innings in Triple-A, he had 4.97 ERA. He opted out of that deal Thursday.

Smyly has a career record of 32-32 and a 4.13 ERA over six seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Rangers.

Nick Pivetta would move into the bullpen for the Phillies if the deal goes through, Kapler said.