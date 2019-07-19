Scherzer has inflammation in back, not strain

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer said Friday he has an inflamed bursa sac in his back and received a cortisone shot on Tuesday to clear up inflammation.

Scherzer told reporters he won't pitch Sunday but is hopeful it won't be too much longer.

The injury was originally diagnosed as a back strain, but Scherzer said the current diagnosis is scapuolothoracic bursitis.

Scherzer was placed on the injured list last week, retroactive to July 10, meaning he was eligible to come off Saturday.

Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his past nine starts before the All-Star break, and he withdrew from the All-Star Game due to the ailing back.