Angels designate RHP Harvey for assignment

The Los Angeles Angels designated pitcher Matt Harvey for assignment Friday after the right-hander's struggles in 12 starts with the club.

Harvey, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Angels in the offseason, was 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA.

In Thursday night's start against the Houston Astros, Harvey gave up six earned runs, seven hits and five walks, and had one strikeout. It was the sixth time in his 12 starts that Harvey surrendered five runs or more.

Thursday also was his first start since being activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday after an upper-back strain. Before then, he hadn't pitched since May 23.