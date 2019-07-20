        <
          Voit gets hit in face by pitch, scores, then leaves

          4:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit left the team's game against the Colorado Rockies after being hit in the face by a pitch.

          Voit was hit by a 91.4 mph pitch from Chad Bettis in the bottom of the fourth inning and initially remained in the game.

          He eventually scored from third on a Gleyber Torres single to give the Yankees a 9-0 lead at the time, but he was lifted at the top of the sixth inning. New York went on to win 11-5.

          DJ LeMahieu moved from third base to replace Voit at first, while Gio Urshela entered the game to take over at third.

          Voit was tested for a concussion, but he has been cleared, and no further testing is planned.

