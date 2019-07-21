Rays place Kiermaier on IL with sprained thumb

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain.

The Rays announced the roster move Sunday, saying that Kiermaier will not need surgery. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Kiermaier suffered the injury in Tampa Bay's loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, when his thumb got caught on a headfirst slide into first base.

The Rays said Sunday that an MRI revealed Kiermaier did not suffer ligament damage to the thumb.

Kiermaier, 29, is batting .248 with 10 home runs and 17 stolen bases this season. The two-time Gold Glove winner has missed time in each of the past three seasons due to a variety of physical issues, including right hip, left wrist and right thumb injuries.