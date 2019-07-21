Brewers ace Woodruff (oblique) to miss 6 weeks

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff is expected to be sidelined for six weeks because of a left oblique strain he suffered against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, manager Craig Counsell said Monday.

Woodruff grimaced after throwing a second strike to Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Tim Locastro in the fourth inning of Sunday's game, and Milwaukee's trainer immediately ran out with Counsell.

After a brief discussion, Woodruff slowly walked to the dugout. Counsell said after the game Woodruff would have an MRI on Monday and was headed to the 10-day injured list.

The hard-throwing right-hander allowed four runs on six hits. He was replaced Junior Guerra with the game tied 4-all.

Woodruff has been Milwaukee's best pitcher this season, earning his first NL All-Star nod. He entered Sunday's game 11-3 with a 3.53 ERA and had allowed three earned runs in 20 1/3 innings his previous three starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.