Giants designate LHP Holland for assignment

The San Francisco Giants have designated left-hander Derek Holland for assignment after the 10-year veteran allowed four earned runs in an inning of work Saturday in a loss to the New York Mets.

Holland appeared in 31 games this season, posting a 2-4 record with a 5.90 ERA and 71 strikeouts. Holland signed a one-year, $7 million contract in January to return to for a second year with the Giants.

The move was part of a series of Sunday transactions by the Giants. They also brought up left-hander Conner Menez and infielder Zach Green from Triple-A Sacramento. Menez takes the place of Drew Pomeranz in San Francisco's rotation.

Left-hander Ty Blach was also optioned to Sacramento.

