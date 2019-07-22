Nats' Zimmerman set for MRI after injuring foot

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman left Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Braves with a right foot injury following an infield single in the second inning.

Zimmerman, who missed 53 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot this season, showed obvious discomfort while running down the line.

"Same foot, same sort of thing,'' Zimmerman said after the Nationals' 7-1 loss.

He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Zimmerman, 34, is batting .246 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

