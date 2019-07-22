Foot injury lands Nats' Zimmerman back on IL

The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the injured list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, a day after he left a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Zimmerman, who missed 53 games with plantar fasciitis in the same foot earlier this season, showed obvious discomfort while running down the line Sunday night following an infield single in the second inning.

He had an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

"Same foot, same sort of thing,'' Zimmerman said after the Nationals' 7-1 loss on Sunday.

Zimmerman, 34, is batting .246 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

The Nationals called up right-hander Michael Blazek and outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Triple A-Fresno, sent right-hander Kyle McGowin to Double-A Harrisburg, and moved right-hander Justin Miller to the 60-day injured list with a rotator cuff strain.

Stevenson hit .250 in nine appearances for the Nationals earlier this season. Blazek last appeared in the majors in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

McGowin had a 9.69 ERA in five games (one start) for the Nationals this season.