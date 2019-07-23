DWI charges for Gooden; 2nd arrest in 2 months

Former major league pitcher Dwight Gooden has been arrested for the second time in two months after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

Gooden, 54, was stopped after driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. Gooden was taken to University Hospital for further evaluation.

He was arrested June 7 on suspicion of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, among other charges, in Holmdel, New Jersey, after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

A court date in the Holmdel case had been set for Tuesday.

The 1985 Cy Young Award winner has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction over the years. He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine. He has been arrested several times and served jail time in 2006 for drug use.