Dodgers to renovate stadium, add Koufax statue

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced plans for a $100 million renovation project that will modernize their ballpark and give legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax a statue.

The project, revealed during a Tuesday news conference that also unveiled the official logo for next year's All-Star Game, will feature a new, 2-acre center-field plaza that will include new food establishments, two sports bars, a children's play area and a space for live pre- and post-game music. The renovations are expected to be completed in time for next season.

Dodger Stadium, the third-oldest ballpark in baseball, will also be adding new elevators and bridges to connect the outfield pavilions with the rest of the stadium. Fans will be able to watch the game from above a batter's eye in straightaway center field as well as new standing positions that ring the seating areas.

The left-field and right-field pavilions will feature new restrooms, enclosed bars with views into the bullpens, and enhanced seating for those with disabilities. New elevators, escalators and bridges will give fans the ability to walk the entire park's perimeter from any level for the first time.

The team's Jackie Robinson statue will be relocated from the left-field plaza to the entrance of the new center-field plaza, which will also serve as a permanent home for the "Legends of Dodger Baseball" plaques. Koufax will join Robinson as the only Dodgers to get a statue at Dodger Stadium.

Only Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston are older than Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and will host the All-Star Game for the second time next summer.