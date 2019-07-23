Rays put 3B Diaz (foot) on IL, activate Duffy

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed third baseman Yandy Diaz on the 10-day injured list with a foot injury.

Matt Duffy, who has been out all season with a hamstring injury, was activated and will start at third and bat fifth Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Diaz left Monday night's game against the Red Sox after fouling a ball off his left foot in the ninth inning.

Diaz is hitting .270 this season with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Duffy batted .294 last season for the Rays but had just four home runs and 44 RBIs in 132 games.