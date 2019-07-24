Nats' Turner hits for another cycle against Rockies

Trea Turner hits a leadoff home run, a single in the second, a fifth-inning triple and an RBI double in the seventh to complete the cycle. (1:28)

WASHINGTON -- The Colorado Rockies bring out the best in Trea Turner.

On Tuesday night, the Washington Nationals shortstop hit for the cycle during their 11-1 win over Colorado, the second time in Turner's career that he has accomplished the feat versus the Rockies. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, he's just the third player in MLB history to hit for the cycle multiple times against the same team. Fred Clarke of the Pittsburgh Pirates had two cycles against the Cincinnati Reds (1901, 1903), and Christian Yelich did it twice last year, also against Cincinnati.

"It's almost more funny than anything that I got lucky enough to get all the right hits," Turner said. "I think it's kind of a lucky stat, just because you've got to put the ball in the right place at the right time. And I ended up doing that."

Flashback: The all-time cycle king? Speed? Check. Power? Yup. The ability to go 4-for-whatever? That, too. There's an obscure MLB record Trea Turner was born to break. Eddie Matz »

Turner led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to center field against Colorado starter Peter Lambert. In the second inning, he hit a grounder off Lambert for a single. Facing Lambert again in the fifth, Turner hit a liner down the right-field line that glanced off Charlie Blackmon's glove and rolled into the corner for a triple. After grounding into an inning-ending double play against lefty reliever Sam Howard in the sixth, Turner came up in the seventh against righty Jairo Diaz and laced an RBI double to the gap in right-center field. In doing so, he became the 26th player in major-league history to hit for multiple cycles in his career.

"I think any time you can put your name next to somebody else who has done something pretty substantial in this sport, I think it's a compliment," said Turner, a 26-year-old speedster who's now one cycle shy of equaling the four players tied for the record of three career cycles: John Reilly, Babe Herman, Bob Meusal, and Adrian Beltre. "It's a hard game, and to get four hits in one game is hard to do. To have four different ones is, I think, a little bit of luck. But also at the same time, a little humbling to be with those guys."

"It's a feat that doesn't happen often," Nats manager Davey Martinez said. "To be able to do it twice -- that, to me, is a testament to how good a player Trea really is."

Turner is the fourth player to complete the cycle this season, joining the Indians' Jake Bauers, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, and the Twins' Jorge Polanco. His previous cycle came on April 25, 2017, at Coors Field. In 18 career games against Colorado, he's now batting .386 with 16 extra-base hits.

Of the 10 cycles that the Rockies have allowed in their history, Turner's is the first to be accomplished away from Coors Field.

Earlier this season, Turner missed six weeks due to a fractured right index finger that he suffered as the result of a hit-by-pitch. In 60 games with Washington this year, he's hitting .286 with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases.