Yankees' Sanchez lands on IL with groin strain

The New York Yankees have placed All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Sanchez suffered the injury and came out of the game after stepping awkwardly on first base while hustling out a ground ball during Tuesday night's 14-12 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He was set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning, and manager Aaron Boone had acknowledged that a trip to the IL was possible.

"It felt kind of like a cramp," Sanchez, who is from the Dominican Republic, said Tuesday through a translator. "It's nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different. It just feels a little tight, and it's not preventing me from walking or anything like that. So I'm positive about that."

Sanchez, 26, is batting .229 with a team-leading 24 home runs to go with 58 RBIs this season.

The Yankees announced the roster move before Wednesday night's game in Minnesota.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and right-hander Jonathan Holder was optioned to Scranton in corresponding moves.