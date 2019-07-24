        <
        >

          Yankees' Sanchez lands on IL with groin strain

          play
          Hicks' diving catch seals Yanks' wild win in Twin Cities (1:36)

          After Gleyber Torres' RBI single in the 10th inning puts the Yankees ahead, Aaron Hicks' diving catch seals the win in a thrilling back-and-forth matchup vs. the Twins. (1:36)

          11:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Yankees have placed All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

          Sanchez suffered the injury and came out of the game after stepping awkwardly on first base while hustling out a ground ball during Tuesday night's 14-12 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He was set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning, and manager Aaron Boone had acknowledged that a trip to the IL was possible.

          "It felt kind of like a cramp," Sanchez, who is from the Dominican Republic, said Tuesday through a translator. "It's nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different. It just feels a little tight, and it's not preventing me from walking or anything like that. So I'm positive about that."

          Sanchez, 26, is batting .229 with a team-leading 24 home runs to go with 58 RBIs this season.

          The Yankees announced the roster move before Wednesday night's game in Minnesota.

          Catcher Kyle Higashioka and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and right-hander Jonathan Holder was optioned to Scranton in corresponding moves.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices