        <
        >

          Phillies' Miller goes on IL with hip flexor strain

          1:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- The Philadelphia Phillies have put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, less than 24 hours after he made a game-saving throw from left field against Detroit.

          The Phillies said Wednesday that Miller has a right hip flexor strain. They activated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list.

          Philadelphia beat Detroit 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended shortly after midnight. Miller threw Nicholas Castellanos out at the plate in the 14th to keep the game tied.

          Also Wednesday, Detroit put right-hander Victor Alcantara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, with a right middle finger contusion. The Tigers recalled right-hander Jose Cisnero from Triple-A Toledo.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices