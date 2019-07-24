Cubs' Russell out, Lester sick, Contreras back

The Chicago Cubs sent down struggling second baseman Addison Russell in a flurry of moves before Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The team also activated All-Star catcher Willson Contreras from the injured list and scratched left-hander Jon Lester from his scheduled start because of an illness. Russell was sent to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Contreras.

On Monday, Russell admitted he has to play better after being called out by his manager over the weekend.

Russell, 25, had a day to forget on Saturday, as he missed two pop-ups, got thrown out at home on a ground ball, didn't advance to third on a potential wild pitch and subsequently got doubled off second base. It's his issues running the bases that concern Joe Maddon the most.

"He has to straighten some things out," the Cubs manager said Saturday. "He has to. There's no question. We've talked about his baserunning in the past."

Going into Monday's game at San Francisco, Russell had made an out on the bases (not including pick-offs, caught stealing or force-outs) in one of every 41.5 plate appearances. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that's the second-worst ratio of any player with at least 100 plate appearances this season.

Russell has only two plate appearances in the first two games of the Giants series. Hel has a .733 OPS this season in 55 games after serving the final 28 games of a 40-game suspension issued last season for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

It's been a steep fall for Russell. Once the Cubs shortstop of the future, he hit 21 homers and drove in 95 runs in the 2016 title year. But his stats have declined each year since as his off-field problems have mounted. He lost his shortstop job to Javier Baez, who has become an All-Star.

Contreras had been on the 10-day IL since July 14 because of a right foot strain. He will start at catcher and bat fifth in his return to Chicago's lineup.

Contreras, 27, is batting .286 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who has pitched just two innings since June 27, will replace Lester as Chicago's starter.

Lester, 35, is 9-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this season.