Cora protests Rays game: Late subs a 'total mess'

Confusion reigned in the Red Sox-Rays game Wednesday when a series of defensive changes prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into Tampa Bay's lineup after the designated hitter was removed.

The eighth-inning lineup switch appeared to leave the umpires bewildered in St. Petersburg, Florida. They stopped the game for almost 15 minutes as they huddled on the mound, staring at their lineup cards.

"It was a total mess," Cora said.

In the top of the eighth inning, Rays reliever Adam Kolarek replaced starter Charlie Morton and retired pinch-hitter Sam Travis on a pop fly. The left-hander then shifted to first base when Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in reliever Chaz Roe, who induced a fly ball from Mookie Betts.

"When he brought in the lefty and we saw what was going to happen, when he put him at first I asked (crew chief) Angel (Hernandez) about it and he gave me an answer," Cora said. "I'm like, 'OK, this is about to get interesting.' And it did."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to express his displeasure to the umpires over a lineup change in the eighth inning against the Rays. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cora said the Rays kept the DH when they made the substitution.

"They had a pitcher at first base. They had a pitcher on the mound. And they still had the DH," he said. "Hard to explain... there's a lot. Illegal substitutions. But we'll see what happens."

After the protest was made and the game resumed, Kolarek got a first-pitch grounder from Rafael Devers.

Hernandez, the crew chief, said in the pool report that Cash never specified where Kolarek would hit when moved to first base. He said there is a rule that states in such a case it is at the umpire's discretion to place a hitter in his spot in the lineup.

An unhappy Cora again talked with the umpires after the third out, which delayed the start of the bottom of the eighth.

The Red Sox lost 3-2, falling back into third place in the AL East behind the first-place Yankees and Rays.

