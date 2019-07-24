Twins dump Parker amid more changes to pen

After Gleyber Torres' RBI single in the 10th inning puts the Yankees ahead, Aaron Hicks' diving catch seals the win in a thrilling back-and-forth matchup vs. the Twins. (1:36)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have made more changes to their ravaged bullpen, designating right-hander Blake Parker for assignment.

Before their game Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the AL Central leaders sent right-hander Kohl Stewart to Triple-A Rochester and promoted left-hander Devin Smeltzer and right-hander Carlos Torres from the International League club.

Parker, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract as a free agent with the Twins in January, had a 4.21 ERA in 37 games. He recorded one out in his last appearance on Tuesday, allowing three hits, four runs and one walk.

Parker became the fourth reliever dumped by the team in the past two weeks. Adalberto Mejia was claimed off waivers, and Matt Magill and Mike Morin were traded. In the past seven games, Minnesota's bullpen has allowed 32 runs (25 earned) in 26 innings.

The 36-year-old Torres was signed as a minor league free agent last month. He has appeared in 362 major league games in parts of 10 seasons, most recently with the Detroit Tigers. Smeltzer started two games for the Twins earlier this season, but he'll work in relief for now.