Stroman resigned to possibly leaving 'my house'

TORONTO -- If Wednesday night was Marcus Stroman's final start at Rogers Center as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, he left the home fans with something to remember him by.

Stroman allowed one run and five hits in seven innings in a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians, further burnishing his credentials ahead of next week's trade deadline. The right-hander pitched seven shutout innings to beat the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The fiery Stroman gestured to the stands and yelled, "This is my house!" as he walked off the field following the top of the seventh.

"I just thought it could be my last outing here," Stroman said afterward, wearing a visor with the words "Let me be me" on it.

"I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay," Stroman said. "There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate."

The loss was Stroman's first since June 20 at Texas, ending a streak of five unbeaten starts and dropping him to 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA on the season. The game marked the eighth time in 21 starts this season in which Stroman received no runs from his offense.

