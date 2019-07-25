Source: Rays' Snell having surgery, targets Sept.

Tampa Bay Rays star left-hander Blake Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his pitching elbow and is expected to be sidelined until September, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The surgery was first reported Thursday by The Athletic. The Rays do not expect the surgery to end Snell's season, according to ESPN and reports.

Snell, last year's American League Cy Young Award winner, missed two starts earlier this season because of a toe injury. He will become the latest talented Rays pitcher to hit the injured list, joining right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Snell, 26, is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 101 innings this season.

After struggling with his consistency and command over the first three months of the season, Snell had pitched better in recent weeks, posting a 1.64 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 22 innings over his last four starts.