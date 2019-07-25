Reports: Gallo has broken wrist, needs surgery

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist that will require surgery, according to multiple reports.

Gallo had left Tuesday's game against the Mariners and returned to Texas for further testing.

He has 22 homers and 49 RBIs for the Rangers, who were contending for an American League wild-card spot at the beginning of the month but have now have fallen 6.5 games back.

The hamate is a wedge-shaped bone on the outside area of the wrist. While no timeline has been announced, recovery from surgery and rehab can take up to six weeks.

Gallo also missed time in June with a strained oblique injury.

The Athletic was first to report the injury.