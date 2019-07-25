Rangers' Gallo to miss 4 weeks after wrist surgery

Texas slugger Joey Gallo underwent surgery Thursday to remove a fractured hook of hamate bone in his right wrist, the Rangers announced.

He is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks, the team said.

Gallo had left Tuesday's game against the Mariners and returned to Texas for further testing.

He has 22 homers and 49 RBIs for the Rangers, who were contending for an American League wild-card spot at the beginning of the month but have now have fallen 6½ games back.

The 25-year-old outfielder also missed time in June with a strained oblique injury.

The hamate is a wedge-shaped bone on the outside area of the wrist, on the same side as the pinkie finger.

Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday. Outfielder Willie Calhoun was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take his spot on the roster.