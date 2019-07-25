Tulowitzki, grateful to live 'my dream,' retires

New York Yankees infielder Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement Thursday in a statement released through the team.

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball player ... to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans," Tulowitzki said in the statement. "I will forever be grateful for every day that I've had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor.

"I will always look back with tremendous gratitude for having the privilege of playing as long as I did. There is no way to truly express my gratitude to the fans of Colorado, Toronto and New York. They always made my family and I feel so welcome."

Tulowitzki played just five games this season -- his first with the Yankees -- before suffering a strained left calf on April 3. He missed all of 2018 after having surgery on both heels. He also suffered an ankle injury in 2017, playing only 66 games that season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove shortstop finishes his career with a .290 batting average with 225 home runs, 1,391 hits, 762 runs and 780 RBIs with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies.

Of his home runs, 223 came as a shortstop, which ranks seventh all time at the position.

His best season was 2011, when he batted .302 with 30 home runs and 102 RBIs for the Rockies, with whom he broke into the majors in 2006 and was the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year.

He spent parts of 10 seasons in Colorado, and he still ranks among the franchise's top 10 in games played (1,048, fifth), runs (660, sixth), hits (1,165, seventh) and home runs (188, seventh).

"While this chapter is now over, I look forward to continuing my involvement in the game that I love ... instructing and helping young players achieve their goals and dreams," Tulowitzki said in the statement. "I'm saying goodbye to Major League Baseball, but I will never say goodbye 2 the game I love."