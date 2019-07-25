Yankees' Gardner heads to IL with knee injury

BOSTON -- New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Thursday.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Gardner, who is hitting .243 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs this season, said he hurt the knee while making a sliding catch on Colorado's Ryan McMahon in the ninth inning Saturday.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Aaron Boone said Clint Frazier could be an option to be called up while Gardner is on the IL.

Gardner is the 23rd Yankees player to go on the IL this year, three more than they put on the disabled list in all of last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.